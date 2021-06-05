Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

