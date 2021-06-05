Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE CANG opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $786.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cango will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

