Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $178.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $151.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $166.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

