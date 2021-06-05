Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

