Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $13,784,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD opened at $110.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

