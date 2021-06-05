Swiss National Bank Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Perspecta worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $12,840,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

