IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

