Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,058 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

