Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $397.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

