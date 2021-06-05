Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Xencor worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xencor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Xencor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.