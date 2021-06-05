Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

