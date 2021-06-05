Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

