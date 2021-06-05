GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 42.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $64.32 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,827. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

