GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

