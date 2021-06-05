1,958 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Everbridge by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3,818.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.