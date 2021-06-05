GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 125,520 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of OncoCyte worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

OCX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.88.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.