Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $126.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.42.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

