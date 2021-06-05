Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

