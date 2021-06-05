BlackRock Inc. Purchases 910,934 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $499,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

