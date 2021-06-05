American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Pentair by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,787,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.52 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

