Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 4,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 113,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $840.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

