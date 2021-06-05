Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.39

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

