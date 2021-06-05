Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.76

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.76 and last traded at $107.76, with a volume of 15736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.