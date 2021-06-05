Analyzing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.64 $177.63 million $7.22 3.52 Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.00 $62.21 million $0.52 34.17

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sculptor Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 19.58% 164.31% 33.72% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

