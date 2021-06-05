Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WRE opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.