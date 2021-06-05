The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,809,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

