Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $36.81 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

