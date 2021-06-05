Berenberg Bank Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $60.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,340 shares of company stock worth $1,250,229. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.