ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $675.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $602.97.

ServiceNow stock opened at $460.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $367.03 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

