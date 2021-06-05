Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

