Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $503,411.70 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

