Scott Wyatt Sells 395,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt sold 395,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total transaction of A$807,380.00 ($576,700.00).

Scott Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Scott Wyatt 86,530 shares of Viva Energy Group stock.

On Friday, March 12th, Scott Wyatt sold 75,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.25), for a total value of A$131,325.00 ($93,803.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.65.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.