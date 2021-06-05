Scott Wyatt Sells 395,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt sold 395,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total transaction of A$807,380.00 ($576,700.00).
Scott Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Scott Wyatt 86,530 shares of Viva Energy Group stock.
- On Friday, March 12th, Scott Wyatt sold 75,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.25), for a total value of A$131,325.00 ($93,803.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.65.
Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.