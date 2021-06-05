BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 16,122 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

