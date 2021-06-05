Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO Sells $3,357,995.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FB opened at $330.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

