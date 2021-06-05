Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO Sells $3,357,995.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FB opened at $330.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.50.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
