Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.