Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $153.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

