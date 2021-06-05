iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.32 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.12.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

