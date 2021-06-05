American International Group Inc. Purchases 5,238 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Genworth Financial worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

