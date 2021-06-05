American International Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496 in the last three months. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.