Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after buying an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,806,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

