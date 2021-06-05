Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.