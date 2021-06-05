Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Latham Group stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

