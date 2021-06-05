Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of -0.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

