Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13.

