Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

