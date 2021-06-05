Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 over the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

