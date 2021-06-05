Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

