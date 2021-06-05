BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 58,822 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

