Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $111.32. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

