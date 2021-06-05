Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

